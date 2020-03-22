Airline Updates as of Sunday, March 22
As part of the airline industry's ongoing efforts to repatriate Canadians, restrict nonessential travel, ensure the health and safety of their passengers, and support the essential movement of needed goods and cargo, the following are updates on operations and ticket policies from each airline as of March 22, 2020.
Please Note: The Government of Canada is currently working with airlines to facilitate flights to global destinations should they be required and Canadians abroad should register online with Global Affairs Canada at travel.gc.ca.
Air Canada
Air Canada’s first special flight from Marocco arrived safely Saturday night returning 444 Canadians back to Canada. Two additional flights are currently scheduled to operate on March 23rd and 25th from Casablanca to Montreal with a 450-seat wide-body aircraft.
“We are working extremely hard 24/7 to bring thousands of Canadians home safely from around the world and we will continue to do so. Our priority at this time is to ensure that we can repatriate as many people as possible. Both on our own and with the Government of Canada and foreign authorities, we are working to organize these massively complex operations in the current global crisis. In the last week alone, we have brought more than 200,000 people back to Canada and we plan to keep operating flights to the end of March and beyond so Canadians continue to have a way home. I thank all of those involved for their tireless efforts in coordinating this initiative during these extremely uncertain and difficult times," said Calin Rovinescu, President and Chief Executive Officer at Air Canada.
On March 18, Air Canada announced plans to gradually suspend the majority of its international and U.S. transborder flights by March 31, 2020. The decision was made after national governments, including Canada and the United States, decided to close borders and restrict travel given the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Air Canada intends to continue offering a small number of international and U.S. flights from select Canadian cities after April 1, 2020. The airline also intends to continue serving all Canadian provinces and territories from April 1 to 30, reducing its domestic network to 40 airports.
In order to facilitate the continued repatriation of Canadians back to Canada, and to support the essential movement of needed goods and cargo, Air Canada intends to continue to operate a limited number of international "air bridges" between April 1 until at least April 30 from one or more of its Canadian hubs and the following cities: London, Paris, Frankfurt, Delhi, Tokyo and Hong Kong. Temporary, one-way fares to Canada have also been put in place to allow Canadian citizens abroad to return home. Since contact center wait times are elevated, Air Canada advises passengers to use a number of self-service tools they have put in place that enable customers to manage their travel details online. For more information please consult Air Canada's COVID-19 webpage at www.aircanada.com.
As for transborder flights to the U.S., given the decision by both governments to close the border, Air Canada will reduce its transborder network from 53 airports to 13 (subject to further reductions based on demand and further government restrictions). U.S. cities that will continue to receive service are: New York (LGA and EWR), Boston, Washington, D.C. (IAD and DCA), Chicago, Houston, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Orlando, and Fort Lauderdale.
Affected customers, including those with Air Canada Vacations packages, will receive a full credit valid for 24 months. There is no requirement to contact Air Canada as customers will be contacted directly. For more information please consult our COVID-19 webpage at www.aircanada.com.
Westjet
At this time, WestJet continues to repatriate Canadians from around the world and will commence operation on 34 repatriation flights to international and transborder destinations between Monday, March 23 and Wednesday, March 25. WestJet will continue to add flights on an 'as needed' basis.
WestJet and WestJet Vacations guests with current reservations on or after March 23 will receive, an email notification of their schedule change. All Westjet passengers are urged to check the status of their flight and their emails for the most up-to-date information pertaining to their revised departure.
Any remaining seats on these flights are now also available for booking to the Canadian public and are capped at Westjet’s lowest economy fare. Guests are encouraged to make reservations through westjet.com before contacting the contact centre for assistance in order to avoid long wait times.
Air Transat
Air Transat is currently talking to governments about flying into places where the air space is currently restricted so it can perform repatriate flights. All other flight operations will gradually be suspended until April 30, 2020.
“Transat would like to reassure you that we are making every effort in coordinating our repatriation flights. We are striving to ensure that the number of operating flights and available seats are sufficient to bring back all our customers to their country of origin as quickly as possible. All repatriations will be completed by April 1, 2020."
To learn about Air Transat’s repatriation flights and departure times, https://www.airtransat.com/en-CA/Travel-information/Flight-status-and-schedule/Flight-schedule.
For Air Transat customers whose flights are canceled, please do the following:
Passengers currently in one of Air Transat’s Southern or European destinations on a Transat package: reach out to your destination representative who will advise you how to proceed.
Passengers currently in Europe, the United States or Canada, that have an Air Transat flight only: please refer to this list for updates and contact an Air Transat customer service center to reserve a seat on one of Air Transat’s repatriation flights.
Passengers currently in one of Air Transat’s Southern destinations that have an Air Transat flight only: please refer to this list for updates and go directly to the airport to obtain a seat on Air Transat’s repatriation flights.
Sunwing
As part of Sunwing’s ongoing efforts to repatriate Canadians, Sunwing is offering free flights to Canadians who are stranded abroad and are in need of fights home. By the end of Sunday, March 22, 2020, over 60,000 stranded Canadian travellers will have been brought home since the carrier began its repatriation efforts on March 16, 2020. This total also includes over 3,000 stranded Canadian travelers across the Caribbean, Mexico, Cuba, and Florida.
Sunwing will continue to offer available seats on its repatriation flights from southern destinations to stranded Canadians, free of charge – including non-Sunwing customers.
“We understand a lot of Canadians are still stranded outside the country and struggling to get home,” said Stephen Hunter, CEO of Sunwing Travel Group. “That’s why we want to open up any extra capacity we have. It’s the Canadian thing to do.”
The last repatriation flights will operate on Monday, March 23, after which time all Sunwing flights will be temporarily suspended. Canadians looking to return home on a Sunwing flight should check the most up to date flight times at https://www.sunwing.ca/pages/en/flight-status-alerts.
If a northbound flight is operating from your destination, Canadians are advised to make their way to the departure airport and present themselves to the Sunwing Airlines check-in counter. If space remains prior to departure at the closure of check-in, any available seats will be offered to Canadians or Canadian permanent residents free of charge. Since availability can only be confirmed at the airport, spots will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis and Sunwing asks you to refrain from calling ahead as the available will only be known once check-in closes for each flight service.
Turkish Airlines
Turkish airline announces on Sunday, March 22, 2020, that it will be suspending all flights from Toronto and Montreal until further notice.
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak around the globe, Turkish Arline says they are taking every precaution to ensure they maintain their high standards for travel security along with the health and safety of their passengers.
“As the airline that always puts travel security at the forefront, Turkish Airlines will continue to monitor the latest developments on the situation with the national and international health authorities and take appropriate precautions,” reads the release.
Cancellation and route/date change are being offered free of charge. Any passenger with a ticket for international flights on Turkish Airlines can call their contact center at 1-800-874-8875 or visit www.turkishairlines.com for more information.
