Air Transt Named to Forbes' List of Canada's Best Employers
Airlines & Airports January 27, 2021
Air Transat, named the World’s Best Leisure Airline in 2019, is ranked 22nd on Forbes annual list of Canada’s Best Employers.
“Transat employees have been hit extremely hard by the consequences of the pandemic crisis. A large majority of our employees have been out of work for months. Under these circumstances, such recognition is extraordinary and a testament to the unwavering commitment and resilience of our teams and how much they enjoy working together, even in the face of adversity,” said Christophe Hennebelle, Vice-President, Human Resources and Corporate Affairs, Transat.
“We are pleased to continue to be an employer of choice in Canada and to prepare for a future that will enable us to welcome back our own employees and new talents. We call on the federal government to honour its commitments to provide assistance to our industry, which is essential and which will prove crucial to Canada’s economic recovery.”
Presented by Forbes and Statista, the ranking is based on a survey of 8,000 Canadians who work for private and public companies with more than 500 employees. Answers are given anonymously and without employer involvement. Transat ranked 57th on Forbes World’s Best Employers List published last October
