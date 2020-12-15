Air Transat Shareholders Approve Purchase by Air Canada
Air Transat shareholders have approved a takeover bid from Air Canada.
In a critical virtual vote held today, Transat shareholders voted to accept Air Canada’s bid of $5 per share, for a total of $180 million. It’s down substantially from the $18 per share amount AC was offering prior to the pandemic, but Transat officials said it was the deal they could get considering the circumstances.
The deal still requires approval from the Canadian government and from the European Union, which has raised concerns about a combined AC/Transat having too much influence in the Canadian/European market.
There’s no date set for a ruling from Ottawa, but EU officials are expected to issue a decision by early February. Transat has said it hopes to close the deal with Air Canada by Feb. 15, 2021.
Jean-Marc Eustache, chief executive officer of Transat, said Monday that regulators and investors should approve the deal.
“We have said many times in the past that the alliance with Air Canada was the best way forward for Transat and all of the stakeholders,” he said on a conference call with analysts. “That is even more true in the context of the pandemic.”
The Globe and Mail says Transat has suffered a 96% drop in revenue and has had to furlough three-quarters of its 5,000 workers.
