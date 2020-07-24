Air Transat Resumes Commercial Flights
Airlines & Airports Jim Byers July 23, 2020
It's a special day for Transat.
Transat, one of the largest integrated tourism companies in the world and Canada's holiday travel leader, made its first commercial flights July 23; resuming its operations after four months of inactivity.
There were three international flights (Montreal-Toulouse, Montreal-Paris and Toronto-London) and three domestic flights (Montreal-Toronto, Toronto-Montreal and Toronto-Vancouver).
Transat's entire reduced summer schedule of 24 routes to some 20 destinations will be up and running by August 2.
"July 23 is, and will remain, a very special day in the history of Transat," said Annick Guerard, Chief Operating Officer. "We are gradually resuming our flight operations after a 112-day shutdown."
"There will be excitement in the air during our carrier's first takeoffs this evening," Guerard said. "The entire Transat team, starting with our on-duty flight crews, is very please to return to action and to offer our passengers a restyled experience adapated to the situation.
"The skies are slowly clearing and that is encouraging, but in no way means that the crisis caused by COVID-19 is over."
Traveller Care for a totally safe trip
One of the key elements of the recovery is of course customers' confidence in travelling safely. In this regard, Transat's Traveller Care program offers a complete package of health and safety measures for people on the move. Based on the recommendations of regulatory authorities, the travel experience has been completely revamped: from the travel agency, to the airport, on board the aircraft, and all the way to the destination. The program is accompanied by a comprehensive practical guide that includes, among other information, the requirements of destination countries and airports. These are two online reference tools available to travel consultants and their customers.
A fleet in transformation
In July, Transat's carrier took delivery of three new Airbus A321neoLR aircraft, which are the core of its fleet transformation. This new-generation aircraft is ideal to support the resumption of flight operations, because of, among other things, its medium capacity, extended range and fuel efficiency. The last two A321neoLRs to join the fleet made their first-ever delivery flights last weekend powered by sustainable fuel (SAF) from the Airbus assembly plant in Hamburg, Germany.
For more information on Europe, Canada
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS