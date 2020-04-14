Air Canada's Lisa Pierce and Virgilio Russi Our FB Live Guests Today at 12:30
Airlines & Airports Air Canada April 14, 2020
TravelPulse Canada has been talking with the key contact in the travel industry about their insights and policy changes during the COVID-19 crisis.
Today join us live on FB at 12:30pm as we speak with Air Canada's Managing Director of Sales, Canada & USA, Lisa Pierce and Virgilio Russi, Air Canada's Managing Director of International Sales.
We'll ask them about the force majeure clause, travel credits, commissions and their thoughts on how we'll all emerge from the crisis.
