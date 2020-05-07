Air Canada Vacations Returning in June
Airlines & Airports Jim Byers May 07, 2020
The following letter was sent to travel agents Thursday night from Nino Montagnese. Managing Director at Air Canada Vacations.
"Over the last few months, we’ve all been dealing with the unprecedented circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the rapid evolution of the crisis has meant that we’ve had to be more agile in planning for the future, we believe we are all eager to begin restoring travel very soon.
"To that end, we are pleased to share that the operating schedule for June is now available on aircanada.com. While the schedule is still a reduction to what we are used to during this time of year, Air Canada will be offering service to certain key destinations including, Cancún, Barbados, Varadero, Cayo Coco, Montego Bay, Paris, Athens and Barcelona, among many others.
"With this letter, we have attached our most recent FAQ that will answer any of your questions regarding changes to the June operating schedule. With the safety of customers and employees a core value for our organization, on Monday, Air Canada CleanCare+ was announced. This is an industry-leading program committed to end-to-end health and safety protocols aimed at ensuring travellers can fly with confidence. In line with this program, Air Canada Vacations continues to work resolutely to ensure all our partners, from hoteliers to ground handlers, are putting in place appropriate safety practices that meet our highest standards of quality and cleanliness.
"While we will only have more information to share about this program in the coming weeks, we remain committed to providing our customers with greater peace of mind and security as they begin to dream about travel once again. As we have reiterated many times before; it is partnerships like ours that remain one of the biggest strengths in navigating through this crisis.
"While our industry must continue to adapt to our ever-changing realities, we are pleased to share the news of the gradual return of operations in June and look forward to sharing more news on our commitment to the safety of our customers and partners alike."
