Air Canada Vacations Launches Flexible Rebooking Policy for Existing Bookings Including Groups
Airlines & Airports March 11, 2020
Starting March 11, Air Canada Vacations is implementing a flexible rebooking policy for existing bookings. For all vacation packages including Group bookings purchased before March 4, 2020, with original travel dates up to April 30, 2020, travellers can make one free change or cancel their booking to apply the value to a new trip with alternate travel dates.
For existing Group bookings, travellers may change the travel dates or cancel with an in-house travel credit up to 21 days before departure, with the credit to be used towards the same destination and hotel property. This group flexibility is valid for select destinations and resorts in Las Vegas, Mexico and the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Europe, for bookings made prior to March 4, 2020 with original travel dates up to April 30, 2020. For both existing individual and Group booking changes, travel must be completed by December 31, 2020.
When booking your clients’ group with Air Canada Vacations, travellers can also benefit from a reduced deposit of only $50 per person between now and March 31, 2020 for travel from today until April 30, 2021, for select destinations and resorts in Las Vegas, Mexico and the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Europe. Please contact your Group Coordinator to find out more.
For individual bookings to Mexico and the Caribbean, changes can be made up to 3 days prior to departure.
For individual bookings to all other destinations including Europe, changes can be made up to 7 days prior to departure.
For Cruise bookings, Air Canada Vacations will adhere to the Cruise Line goodwill policy terms.
“We understand that your customers may want to make alternate travel arrangements, so we’ve implemented flexible rebooking policies,” said Dana Gain, Senior Director of Sales, Groups & Partnerships at Air Canada Vacations. “Air Canada Vacations will continue monitoring the situation to ensure that we can serve you reliably and with safety top of mind.”
