Air Canada Unveils Signature Suite in Vancouver
Airlines & Airports Air Canada Linda Barnard March 13, 2020
Air Canada unveiled an early look at the newest Air Canada Signature Suite at Vancouver International Airport last night ahead of its Saturday opening.
The exclusive dining area offers complimentary three-course à la carte meals and beverages for paid international business class passengers.
In the wake of escalating COVID-19 travel health notices and bans, the 105-seat dining room, bar and lounge on the second floor of the international Maple Leaf Lounge won’t see the numbers of passengers it was built to serve when it opens its doors this weekend.
Andrew Yiu, Air Canada Vice-President, Product said the airline didn’t consider cancelling last night’s preview. When international travel ramps up again, the Air Canada Signature Suite will be a draw for business class passengers who want a free, upscale dining experience prior to boarding an international flight, he says.
“Big initiatives like this, it’s a long-term planning process,” he told TravelPulse Canada. “You can’t react… based on what’s happening today. In fact, I would argue, if customers are seeing products like this at a difficult time like this, it’s going to keep it at the top of mind when travel demand does come back.”
YVR business passengers bound for Australia, Asia or Europe will be served their choice of dishes from a menu by Vancouver celebrity chef David Hawksworth, designed to reflect the varied tastes of Canada. On the beverage side, Moët & Chandon Brut or Rose Champagne are the Signature Suite bubbles, along with a menu including Okanagan Valley wines and British Columbia beers. Mixologists will create a variety of craft sips, including the Signature Cocktail, made with Bulleit rye and maple syrup.
Everything is complimentary with a paid business class fare. Upgrades and redemptions are not included.
The first Air Canada Signature Suite opened at Pearson International Airport’s Terminal 1 in December 2017.
Guests at last night’s preview were able to taste everything on the Signature Suite’s menu, from pork belly bao, to Montreal smoked meat on a brioche bun and lettuce cups stuffed with red tuna, tamari and shiso. Hawksworth first partnered with Air Canada to design signature dishes for business class and Maple Leaf Lounges in 2015.
Yiu said passengers have made the Pearson Signature Suite a dining destination. They’re coming to the airport several hours before their flight to have a three-course meal before boarding, so they can immediately go to sleep on an overnight flight to Europe or Asia, he said.
The Signature Suites are unique selling points for travel agents, he said, providing passengers a free, ultra-premium, chef-prepared dining experience with Champagne before they board their flight.
The menu complements what’s served on board but is distinct, said Yiu, in case a passenger wants to eat dinner later in the flight.
“I want to show the best of Canada off to anybody that’s (travelling) internationally,” said Hawksworth. “I want to leave them with a good feeling that wow, Canada’s great.”
The Signature Suite room has large windows overlooking the runways and aircraft aprons at YVR and will be open from two hours before the first departure until the last flight leaves daily.
Montreal interior designer Heekyung Duquette created the look for both Toronto and Vancouver Signature Suites, with an emphasis on Canadian materials. The Vancouver lounge features a slab of Vancouver Island quarried marble behind the bar, as well as textured stone, custom carpets, bronze screens and a wall of chocolate-coloured Eramosa marble from Ontario. Leather chairs in fall colours and white quartz-topped tables with bronze bases complete the room.
Duquette said the design gives “a feeling of welcome and a sense of well-being.”
For more information on Air Canada
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Linda Barnard
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS