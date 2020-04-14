Air Canada, Transat and Sunwing Suspend Service Another Month
Airlines & Airports Air Canada Jim Byers April 13, 2020
The suspensions continue to pile up for Canadian airlines.
Air Canada is suspending most international flights until June, while Air Transat and Sunwing are cancelling all trips until May 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Air Canada Preparing for Relaunch, But Many Questions RemainAirlines & Airports
Air Canada's Lisa Pierce and Virgilio Russi Our FB Live...Airlines & Airports
WestJet Bringing Back Some 6,400 WorkersAirlines & Airports
The decision extends the suspension of more than 160 Air Canada routes as well as Air Transat and Sunwing trips by another month as closed borders and vanishing travel demand continue to ravage the airline and travel industries.
Air Canada says it is still operating repatriation flights for Canadians stuck abroad on three continents.
Sunwing says passengers can redeem flight credit for departures until June 20, 2022.
Transat last month announced that it would suspend flights through the end of April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They announced on Monday that the suspension will now continue until May 31, 2020.
“This difficult decision comes as the travel restrictions in place in Canada and at the destinations we which we fly continue, with the aim of reducing the spread of the virus," airline officials said in a letter to agents.
The note said clients who had a trip planned for May will receive a credit for the value of the amount that was paid on file, which can be used within 24 months of the original return date.
Transat said agents don’t need to contact them to request the credit as “it will automatically be applied to the files affected by the suspension of flights.”
“The current situation, which is hitting the tourism industry hard and is unfortunately beyond our control, is forcing us to take these exceptional measures,” officials said.
“By providing a 24-month credit, we believe we’re offering an acceptable solution to travellers that will also allow us to return to business in the best possible conditions once this crisis is over.
“We remain confident that our experience and resilience will help us overcome this crisis and emerge stronger than ever. Until then, please stay safe and stay home.”
WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it has cancelled all transatlantic and U.S. routes until May 4.
For more information on Air Canada
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS