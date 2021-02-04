Air Canada Temporarily Suspends Rouge: AC and WestJet Both Laying Off Workers
Airlines & Airports Jim Byers February 04, 2021
Published reports say Air Canada Rouge flights will be temporarily suspended as of Monday, February 8.
Canada's largest airline "is citing new restrictions brought in by the Canadian government that effectively ban flights to sunny destinations like the Caribbean and Mexico in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic" City News in Toronto reports.
“As a result of our suspension of all flights to the Caribbean and Mexico at the request of the Canadian government, we are again pausing our Rouge operations effective Feb 8 as these flights are primarily operated by Rouge,” Air Canada said in an emailed statement to Global News.
Roughly 80 employees have been handed temporary layoffs.
City News said this isn’t the first interruption for Rouge service. Flights were suspended for most of last year but restarted in November ahead of the winter travel season.
Air Canada says Rouge remains a part of its long-term business plan.
Meanwhile, a CBC report yesterday said WestJet will be permanently laying off 130 workers in Manitoba as part of a contracting out program.
"A company called Airport Terminal Services has been contracted to provide services at the Winnipeg airport, while another company called Strategic Aviation will provide services at the airport in Brandon," the CBC stated. "The layoffs, which are permanent, will affect 110 workers in Winnipeg and 20 workers in Brandon and will take effect in the coming days."
