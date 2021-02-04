Air Canada Temporarily Suspends Rouge: 80 Workers Being Laid Off
Airlines & Airports Jim Byers February 04, 2021
Published reports say Air Canada Rouge flights will be temporarily suspended as of Monday, February 8.
Canada's largest airline "is citing new restrictions brought in by the Canadian government that effectively ban flights to sunny destinations like the Caribbean and Mexico in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic" City News in Toronto reports.
“As a result of our suspension of all flights to the Caribbean and Mexico at the request of the Canadian government, we are again pausing our Rouge operations effective Feb 8 as these flights are primarily operated by Rouge,” Air Canada said in an emailed statement to Global News.
Roughly 80 employees have been handed temporary layoffs.
City News said this isn’t the first interruption for Rouge service. Flights were suspended for most of last year but restarted in November ahead of the winter travel season.
Air Canada says Rouge remains a part of its long-term business plan.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS