Air Canada Teams with Shoppers Drug Mart for COVID Tests to Travel

Airlines & Airports Air Canada November 27, 2020

Air Canada Boeing 787-9

Air Canada has collaborated with Shoppers Drug Mart to provide Air Canada customers with the opportunity to take a pre-departure COVID-19 RT-PCR test in order to comply with international travel requirements.

Beginning Dec. 7, eligible Air Canada customers can book and purchase a COVID-19 test at participating Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Results are typically available within 24-48 hours.

"Many countries now require a pre-departure negative COVID-19 test and we are pleased to facilitate this process for our customers, making their travel experience easier and safer by recommending the RT-PCR test at select Shoppers Drug Mart locations. We believe that testing is one of the keys to protecting employees and customers, and an important step to safely reopen travel around the world, easing travel restrictions by providing alternative testing solutions in managing risk," said Dr. Jim Chung, Air Canada's Chief Medical Officer.

"Our stores and pharmacy teams are a convenient, trusted resource for Canadians. We want to continue to be a part of the solution as the country looks for ways to manage COVID-19. We're pleased to work with Air Canada to make COVID-19 RT-PCR tests accessible to travellers, and to help customers plan their travel safely and with confidence," said Ashesh Desai, Executive Vice President, Pharmacy at Shoppers Drug Mart.

This test will be available for customers flying to any destination requiring a negative COVID-19 test, including Hawaii and the Caribbean (namely, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, Antigua, Barbuda and St-Lucia).

Canadians are now eligible to be exempt from Hawaii's mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrival in the Hawaiian Islands via a pre-travel testing process. Visit the Hawaiian government website for more details. https://travel.hawaii.gov/#/

Air Canada's service to Hawaii from Vancouver begins on Dec. 17 and flights from Calgary start on Dec. 18.

Other testing options are also offered to our customers who are flying to Hawaii, including travellers from Quebec. For more details on the list of approved testing entities by the Hawaiian Government, visit aircanada.com/covid19testing.

