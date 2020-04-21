Air Canada Suspending US Flights After April 26
Airlines & Airports Air Canada April 21, 2020
Air Canada says it will suspend scheduled service to the U.S. after April 26 as a result of the agreement between the governments of Canada and the United States to extend border restrictions by an additional 30 days, effective today.
Air Canada plans to resume service to the U.S. May 22, subject to any further government restrictions beyond that date.
Marriott Rolls Out Major Program for Hotel Health and SafetyHotel & Resort
A Video Tribute to Earth Day From ArubaDestination & Tourism
Barbados Looks to the Future During COVID-19 Crisis: Our...Destination & Tourism
Facebook Live Today: Barbados' Minister of Tourism Kerrie...Features & Advice
The airline is waiving change fees for affected customers with bookings during this period to enable them to reschedule their travel with no additional fee. Customers can find more information about Air Canada's rebooking policies and revised schedule at www.aircanada.com
Since March 16, Air Canada has reduced its schedule by more than 90% as a result of COVID-19. Following the initial announcement of U.S.-Canada travel restrictions on March 21, Air Canada maintained limited service to 11 U.S. destinations from its three Canadian hubs, primarily to facilitate the repatriation of Canadians. The last scheduled commercial flight from the U.S. to Canada will be on April 26.
More information about Air Canada's COVID-19 response is available at https://www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home/book/travel-news-and-updates/2020/covid-19.html
For more information on Air Canada, United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS