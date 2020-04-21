Last updated: 01:00 PM ET, Tue April 21 2020

Air Canada Suspending US Flights After April 26

Airlines & Airports Air Canada April 21, 2020

B787-9-Wingflex - Air Canada
Air Canada B-787-9.

Air Canada says it will suspend scheduled service to the U.S. after April 26 as a result of the agreement between the governments of Canada and the United States to extend border restrictions by an additional 30 days, effective today.

Air Canada plans to resume service to the U.S. May 22, subject to any further government restrictions beyond that date.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Marriott international

Marriott Rolls Out Major Program for Hotel Health and Safety

Hotel & Resort
Aruba Tourism Video for Earth Day 2020

A Video Tribute to Earth Day From Aruba

Destination & Tourism
John Kirk and Kerrie Symmonds

Barbados Looks to the Future During COVID-19 Crisis: Our...

Destination & Tourism
Barbados

Facebook Live Today: Barbados' Minister of Tourism Kerrie...

Features & Advice

The airline is waiving change fees for affected customers with bookings during this period to enable them to reschedule their travel with no additional fee. Customers can find more information about Air Canada's rebooking policies and revised schedule at www.aircanada.com

Since March 16, Air Canada has reduced its schedule by more than 90% as a result of COVID-19. Following the initial announcement of U.S.-Canada travel restrictions on March 21, Air Canada maintained limited service to 11 U.S. destinations from its three Canadian hubs, primarily to facilitate the repatriation of Canadians. The last scheduled commercial flight from the U.S. to Canada will be on April 26.

More information about Air Canada's COVID-19 response is available at https://www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home/book/travel-news-and-updates/2020/covid-19.html

For more information on Air Canada, United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

Nino Montagnese, Air Canada Vacations Sun Collection Launch Toronto

ACV Adds Extensions and Transfer Capability to Future Travel...

Porter Using Federal Program to Rehire Hundreds

Transat Announces Plan to Bring Back 4,000 Workers

WestJet Pilot Layoffs Loom as COVID-19 Crisis Continues

Etihad Airways Aiming For Service Starting May 1

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS