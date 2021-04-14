Air Canada Suspending Flights to Most Sun Destinations for May
Airlines & Airports Air Canada Jim Byers April 14, 2021
Air Canada is extending its suspension of most sun destination flights through the end of May; another blow to the travel industry and to tourism in the Caribbean and Mexico.
WestJet on Tuesday said it was extending its suspension of sun flights to the Caribbean and Mexico until June 4.
Asked if Air Canada was doing the same, spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick today made the following statement to TravelPulse Canada.
"Air Canada will extend its suspension of Sun flying throughout May. We will continue to operate some flights to Mexico City, Barbados, and Kingston, but these would not carry passengers south. Instead, they will provide essential services, for example carrying cargo and in some cases on northbound flights, temporary foreign workers and Canadians currently abroad."
"We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust our network as appropriate, as well as work with the government to develop a safe reopening plan and restore travel."
Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing and Air Transat earlier this year agreed to stop flying to most sun destinations in the Caribbean and Mexico due to government concerns about the spread of COVID-19. That suspension was due to end April 30.
Transat has announced that its flights will resume June 14. Sunwing earlier this month said that, effective May 1, 2021 to June 23, 2021, it was cancelling all southbound flights to sun destinations and domestic flights to/from British Columbia and Newfoundland.
