Last updated: 07:03 PM ET, Mon March 22 2021

Air Canada Selling Caribbean/Mexico for May; Restoring Other Routes

Airlines & Airports Air Canada Jim Byers March 22, 2021

Picture of Crane Beach in Barbados with beautiful blue sky
Crane Beach, Barbados.

Air Canada is selling flights to limited destinations in the Caribbean and Mexico for May. They also are restoring flights to Europe, Asia and some U.S. cities in May.

With variant cases of COVID-19 on the rise, the major Canadian airlines in late January voluntarily agreed to stop flying to the Caribbean and Mexico until April 30.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Air Canada Boeing 787-9 Air Canada Celebrates International Women's Day Airlines & Airports

Transat plane Air Canada, Transat Purchase Approved Airlines & Airports

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Drastic Measures: New Travel Rules for Canada Could... Airlines & Airports

Spotlight on Paris AC Outlines Route Cuts: Many Caribbean, Hawaii and... Airlines & Airports

WestJet Boeing 787 Dreamliner Aviation Groups: Trudeau Government Must Help Canadian... Airlines & Airports

There’s been no announcement about flights beyond that, and a check of Air Canada’s website shows several routes being restored in May.

The website says they plan to fly three times a week between Toronto and Mexico City starting May 3 and once a week between Toronto and Kingston, Jamaica beginning May 5. In addition, they’ll begin flights between Toronto and Orlando on May 8 and also once a week between Toronto and Barbados on May 9.

Air Canada will have one flight a day to New York/La Guardia from both Montreal and Toronto starting May 21.

The website says they’ll begin three flights a week between Vancouver and Tokyo/Narita on May 1 and three times a week between Toronto and Zurich, Switzerland starting on May 22.

For more information on Air Canada

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Jim Byers

Jim Byers
IATA Travel Pass

International Airlines Start To Roll Out Vaccine Passports

Reports: Canadian Airline Assistance Package Could Reach $9 Billion

Report: Air Canada Agrees to Refunds as Part of Ottawa Bailout

Sunwing Adds Domestic Canada Program for Summer

Porter Airlines Extends Flight Suspension Into May

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS