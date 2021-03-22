Air Canada Selling Caribbean/Mexico for May; Restoring Other Routes
Jim Byers March 22, 2021
Air Canada is selling flights to limited destinations in the Caribbean and Mexico for May. They also are restoring flights to Europe, Asia and some U.S. cities in May.
With variant cases of COVID-19 on the rise, the major Canadian airlines in late January voluntarily agreed to stop flying to the Caribbean and Mexico until April 30.
There’s been no announcement about flights beyond that, and a check of Air Canada’s website shows several routes being restored in May.
The website says they plan to fly three times a week between Toronto and Mexico City starting May 3 and once a week between Toronto and Kingston, Jamaica beginning May 5. In addition, they’ll begin flights between Toronto and Orlando on May 8 and also once a week between Toronto and Barbados on May 9.
Air Canada will have one flight a day to New York/La Guardia from both Montreal and Toronto starting May 21.
The website says they’ll begin three flights a week between Vancouver and Tokyo/Narita on May 1 and three times a week between Toronto and Zurich, Switzerland starting on May 22.
