Air Canada Rouge Returns to the Skies With Flight to Cancun
The departure of Air Canada flight AC1810 from Toronto to Cancun on Monday marked the return of Air Canada Rouge to the skies.
"Air Canada Rouge remains an important part of our overall strategy in rebuilding Air Canada's global network. As leisure traffic resumes, we will progressively add Air Canada Rouge to select North American leisure markets from Eastern Canada," said Mark Galardo, Vice President, Network Planning and Alliances at Air Canada.
“Since the beginning of the summer Air Canada Vacations has been working to bring vacations back to customers who are looking for a getaway. The return of Air Canada Rouge to the skies is an important piece in our strategy to deliver more choice and flexibility in more destinations so your customers can book with confidence,” said Nino Montagnese, Managing Director at Air Canada Vacations.
Customers can now book their next trip through Air Canada Vacations with non-stop flights operated by Air Canada Rouge as of November from Toronto to popular destinations such as Kingston, Montego Bay, Saint Lucia, Punta Cana, Cancún and Cayo Coco.
Air Canada Rouge flights are operated with narrow-body Airbus aircraft featuring a choice of Premium Rouge and Economy services. Customers travelling in the Premium Rouge cabin will be offered a complimentary, pre-packaged meal curated by celebrated Montreal chef Antonio Park with complimentary bar and beverage service.
All customers onboard Rouge flights will have access to complementary in-flight entertainment that is streamed right to their personal smartphone or device of choice without the requirement to download an app. Premium Rouge customers will also be offered the complimentary use of sanitized iPads containing entertainment content.
All flights are operated using the Air Canada CleanCare+ suite of biosafety measures.
