Air Canada Rolls Out New Airbus 220
Airlines & Airports Air Canada John Kirk January 15, 2020
Watch as John Kirk, Travel Pulse President, speaks with Air Canada Executive Vice President Operations, Craig Landry, at the gala launch event in Montreal at the companies headquarters. The brand new A220 starts its full rotation on the Air Canada mainline network tomorrow morning (January 16th) YUL-YYC and will move into Montreal to Seattle in May. Watch and see the interior cabin, overhead bins, business class configuration, flight deck, even the lavatories. It is quite an aircraft, born and bred in Mirabel, Quebec. We hope this helps in your daily selling process.
