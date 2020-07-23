Air Canada Reopening Maple Leaf Lounges
Airlines & Airports Jim Byers July 23, 2020
Air travel in Canada is slowly returning to something approaching normal.
Air Canada has announced the gradual re-opening of its Maple Leaf Lounges, featuring new biosafety protocols for the well-being of customers and employees. The Maple Leaf Lounge at Toronto Pearson, D gates re-opens tpday (July 24) to eligible customers travelling on a domestic or international flight, with the Maple Leaf Lounges located in the domestic departure areas at airports in Montreal and Vancouver set to re-open in the coming weeks.
TravelPulse Canada had a chance to check out the Maple Leaf Lounge at Pearson last week. There were changes, including more social distancing measures, but the overall feel was quite similar to what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
"We are pleased to welcome eligible customers again to one of our Maple Leaf Lounges at our primary Toronto Pearson hub," said Andrew Yiu, Vice President, Product, at Air Canada. "The Maple Leaf Lounge experience has been completely re-thought with a range of industry-leading biosafety measures in place for the safety of customers and employees alike. We are introducing electrostatic spraying in our lounges as part of our significantly enhanced cleaning procedures for additional peace of mind, and launching new touchless processes, such as the ability to order pre-packaged food directly to your seat from your smartphone.
"When the Air Canada Café reopens later this year, customers will also benefit from touchless self-entry, a process which we are looking to implement at other lounges," Yiu said. "We will progressively re-open other Maple Leaf Lounges throughout our network starting with Montreal Trudeau Airport and Vancouver International Airport by early fall in time for the expected resumption of more business travel."
Air Canada's Maple Leaf Lounge experience incorporates several multi-layered biosafety measures to enhance health and safety. Highlights include: mandatory face coverings for customers and employees, plexiglass partitions at welcome desks, food and refreshments pre-packaged to-go and a modified assisted beverage service.
As well, to better safeguard customers, attendants will continuously clean lounge seating and restrooms, and enhanced cleaning measures include using electrostatic units and medical grade disinfectants. The new lounge services will also offer several touchless features, including presentation of all reading materials in digital format through PressReader.
Additional details about Air Canada's updated Maple Leaf Lounge services are here: aircanada.com/serviceoffering.
Air Canada is continuing to evaluate and assess additional touchless and new biosafety initiatives to further advance safe and secure travel experiences.
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS