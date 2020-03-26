Last updated: 09:32 AM ET, Thu March 26 2020

Air Canada President and CEO YouTube Response to COVID-19 Crisis

Airlines & Airports Air Canada March 26, 2020

Calin Rovinescu, PDG d'Air Canada
Air Canada President and CEO Calin Rovinescu.

Air Canada's chief executive officer and president has put out a video on YouTube to explain the airlines' response to the coronavirus crisis.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the very essence of our way of life and ravaging economies globally, especially in our industry, which was virtually closed over night,” Rovinescu says in the video. “Governments around the world, including in Canada and the United States, the European Union, Asia and South America, have shuttered borders, airports or air space, or imposed onerous and often impossible travel restrictions without any notice or planning.”

All airlines have been forced to dramatically cut their schedules, including Air Canada, which has grounded more than 175 planes, he says.

Rovinescu goes on to say that service is still planned for each of the Canadian provinces and that it’s doing all it can to bring frightened Canadians home and to keep supply chains going.

“For customers whose flights are cancelled, including at Air Canada Vacations, you’ll receive a full credit value for 24 months, and there’s no requirement to contact us.”

“I understand that these are profoundly unsettling times. We’re doing all we can to maintain a skeleton service as we prepare for the eventual resumption of full service, and (we) look forward to seeing you aboard our aircraft in better times.”

Click here for his full video.

John Kirk

