Air Canada Partners with Cirque du Soleil
Airlines & Airports Air Canada January 23, 2020
Air Canada and Cirque du Soleil announced today an exclusive partnership designating Air Canada as Official Airline for Big Top and Arena shows for Canada, the U.S., Europe, and select countries around the world. As the most recent major international marketing sponsorship for the airline, the multi-year agreement will see the two brands bringing the world of Cirque du Soleil wonder to millions around the globe and delighting customers with unforgettable experiences.
"We take pride in bringing more Canada to the world every time we fly and incorporate our passion for homegrown companies thriving on the world stage in our sponsorships," said Calin Rovinescu, Air Canada's President and Chief Executive Officer. "For us, Cirque du Soleil represents the perfect mix of Canadian roots and global pedigree, and this partnership speaks to the two brands' shared values and commitment to delivering a premium experience to our customers around the world."
As Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO, Cirque du Soleil says: "We are very proud to team up with a strong, world-renowned brand such as Air Canada as our official airline for our touring shows. Together, we will continue to share Cirque du Soleil creativity and inspiration, and spread joy the world over."
Air Canada flies 51 million customers to more than 200 destinations worldwide each year, while Cirque du Soleil brings wonder to 15 million spectators on six continents yearly. "Our impressive combined global footprint makes Air Canada and Cirque du Soleil the perfect partners in continuing to create experiences that entertain, inspire and connect people around the world in meaningful ways," added Rovinescu.
The agreement provides for the creation of an exclusive Air Canada lounge for Cirque du Soleil, accessible to eligible guests at European and Australian Big Top shows, in addition to a robust hospitality package, onsite brand presence across all territories, and a branded experience at select Big Top shows in North America. Aeroplan Members will also benefit from unique packages and can redeem miles for Cirque du Soleil gift cards to attend any performance in Canada or the U.S. The gift cards are available at Aeroplan.com in denominations of CDN $50, $100 and $200.
