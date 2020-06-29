Air Canada: New, Flexible Bookings, Major Changes to Flight Protocols
Airlines & Airports Air Canada Jim Byers June 29, 2020
Air Canada today announced it is advancing its industry-leading bio-safety measures by offering flexible rebooking options to Economy Class customers on flights that are close to capacity, introducing additional touchless processes at airports, and enhancing inflight service and amenities.
"As we rebuild our schedule, we are continually increasing the range of products and services available to safely and efficiently enhance our customers' travel experience," said Andrew Yiu, Vice-President - Product at Air Canada.. "As of July 1, we will be transparent about flights booked close to capacity in Economy Class and will provide rebooking options for customers booked on such flights.
Vision Travel Re-Opening 41 Offices Across CanadaTravel Agent
Barbados Re-Opening for Canadians July 12Destination & Tourism
Porter Airlines Pushes Start Date to Aug. 31Airlines & Airports
Porter Pushes Restart Date to Aug 31Airlines & Airports
"In addition, we are introducing industry-leading, streamlined, touchless airport processes such as TouchFree Bag Check and virtual queuing, and will be resuming meals designed by our Canadian chef culinary panel," Yiu said. "We continue to assess new bio-safety initiatives to further build on the multi-layered, bio-safety approach our best-in-class Air Canada CleanCare+ Program features to give customers confidence in a safe, secure, and enhanced travel experience with Air Canada,"
Options for customers when Economy Class is booked close to capacity
Starting July 1, Air Canada will replace its policy of guaranteeing adjacent seats in Economy Class are empty with a new transparent process offering flexible rebooking options for customers. On flights where Economy Class is booked close to capacity, notification emails will be sent to Economy Class customers in advance of check-in and announcements will be made at the departure gate. Customers will have the option to change to another flight operating within three days or to the next available flight without additional fees.
Airports: Touchless services
Air Canada has implemented TouchFree Bag Check, an industry-leading process for all domestic flights from Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary airports, and is now expanding this process to other select Canadian airports, as well as for customers departing on international flights. Watch a demonstration here.
Later in July, virtual queuing will also be introduced at primary Canadian airports to more efficiently manage wait times at select counters. Customers requiring service from an airport agent can simply scan their boarding card to enter a virtual queue and they will be notified via their smartphone to proceed to the counter for assistance.
Maple Leaf Lounges are expected to begin re-opening later this summer.
Air Canada is continuing to evaluate and assess additional touchless and new bio-safety initiatives in airports to further advance efficient, safe and secure travel.
On-board: Meals developed by Canadian panel of culinary talent to resume
Beginning late July, Air Canada will resume meal service planned by its panel of celebrated Canadian chefs in Air Canada Signature Class, and for the first time, will introduce chef-designed meals in Business Class – North America. Customers travelling on international flights in Economy Class will enjoy an enhanced meal service.
Limited inflight food options in Economy Class onboard North American flights greater than two hours will be re-introduced on a pre-order basis.
Customers will also be offered an expanded selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks adapted by cabin and route.
In addition to Air Canada CleanCare+ customer care kits containing hand sanitizer, a mask, antibacterial wipes, hand sanitizer, gloves, water bottle, headphones and a snack, additional antibacterial wipes will be available as part of each meal service and in lavatories. Pillows and blankets will be offered again on all international flights and presented to customers wrapped and sealed.
For more information on Air Canada
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS