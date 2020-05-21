Air Canada Introduces Jetz for Intimate Flying
Airlines & Airports Air Canada Jim Byers May 21, 2020
Air Canada is introducing Air Canada Jetz aircraft on select flights as of June 1st.
"While our favourite pro sports teams are on hiatus, we’re putting forward these special flights for our customers to enjoy," officials said. "The spacious cabin configuration has 58 seats and provides more comfort and personal space with a recliner seat with a 42-49-inch pitch."
On board Wi-Fi is available for purchase and passengers will receive two complimentary checked bags
Routes:
Toronto (YYZ) to Montreal (YUL)
Toronto (YYZ) to Ottawa (YOW)
These planes also provide less waiting time for both boarding and deplaning. Flights will be departing from prime gate locations and begin boarding only 25 minutes before departure.
Air Canada Jetz planes will have the same CleanCare+ health and safey protocols as other AC flights, a spokesperson said.
For more information about AC's Jetz aircraft, please visit:
https://www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home/book/special-offers/book-air-canada-jetz.html
For more information on Air Canada
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS