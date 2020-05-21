Last updated: 09:25 PM ET, Thu May 21 2020

Air Canada Introduces Jetz for Intimate Flying

Airlines & Airports Air Canada Jim Byers May 21, 2020

Air Canada is introducing Air Canada Jetz aircraft on select flights as of June 1st.

"While our favourite pro sports teams are on hiatus, we’re putting forward these special flights for our customers to enjoy," officials said. "The spacious cabin configuration has 58 seats and provides more comfort and personal space with a recliner seat with a 42-49-inch pitch."

You May Also Like

B787-9-Wingflex - Air Canada Twenty Thousand Air Canada Workers Facing June 7 Layoffs Airlines & Airports

Sam Elfassy, Air Canada Air Canada CleanCare+ Programs Debuts Today Airlines & Airports

Air Canada President and CEO Calin Rovinescu Recovery Could Take Three Years Says Air Canada's... Airlines & Airports

Air Canada Boeing 787-9 Air Canada Announces CleanCare+ Program For Customer Safety Airlines & Airports

B787-9-Wingflex - Air Canada Air Canada Suspending US Flights After April 26 Airlines & Airports

On board Wi-Fi is available for purchase and passengers will receive two complimentary checked bags

Routes:

Toronto (YYZ) to Montreal (YUL)

Toronto (YYZ) to Ottawa (YOW)

These planes also provide less waiting time for both boarding and deplaning. Flights will be departing from prime gate locations and begin boarding only 25 minutes before departure.

Air Canada Jetz planes will have the same CleanCare+ health and safey protocols as other AC flights, a spokesperson said.

For more information about AC's Jetz aircraft, please visit:

https://www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home/book/special-offers/book-air-canada-jetz.html

For more information on Air Canada

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Jim Byers

Jim Byers
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Trudeau Weighs in on Airline Refunds for Canadians

Sunwing Domestic Canada Program Back For 2020

Trudeau Keeps US/Canada Border Crossings Closed

Emirates Adds Nine International Flights, Including Toronto

Sunwing Applauds Trudeau Government's Aid For Large Employers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS