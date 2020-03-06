Air Canada Honours International Women’s Day With An All-Female Crew
International Women’s Day may be officially marked on March 8th, but Air Canada kicked off celebrations a few days early. On Thursday, March 5th, Air Canada operated flight AC167 from Toronto to Edmonton with a fully female crew.
Every aspect of the flight was covered off by female Air Canada employees, from the grounds and maintenance crew, ramp and baggage crew, to the customer service crew at the gate and on board, to the captain and the co-pilot, it was truly a special flight that was all about empowering their female employees. And as the crew gathered at the gate before the plane arrived, you could sense their excitement. To be a part of this flight was clearly an honour and a career highlight for many. They laughed, hugged and got ready for the incoming aircraft before hustling down for a quick photo to mark the occasion and then, of course, to prep the flight to be fueled, cleaned, and serviced.
It’s not the first all-female crew flight Air Canada has done (this is their 5th year), but service director for the flight, Viviana Valencia, was about to take part her first. “It’s important to empower and embrace the people that we work with and to celebrate how far we have come as women throughout history,” she said. “Why not celebrate it and have this giant aircraft take off with all the power of women.”
Flight AC167 from Toronto to Edmonton on March 5th also made history by being the first transcontinental flight to be guided by all-female Nav Canada Air Traffic Controllers from departure in Toronto to landing in Edmonton.
Then the announcement came from the gate that the flight would indeed be a special one to the unsuspecting passengers. After explaining that the entire crew consisted of only women, a round of cheers and applause came from the passengers at the gate prior to boarding. Another round of applause came on the plane when captain Jean Nash, a vetran pilot who has been flying for 30 years and with Air Canada for 23 years, acknowledged the crew once more. “It’s great for young women to be seeing this and understand that this is a possibility for them to fly,” Nash explained at the gate before boarding the plane. “When I started there were less than 80 female pilots at the time, now it seems like every part of an airline has females involved.”
For co-pilot Stacey Kamin, the opportunity to inspire a new generation of female pilots, as she was inspired and mentored by Nash’s generation, is an amazing part of the job. “I’ve been with Air Canada for 13 awesome years and a pilot since 1994. Jean might not have had very many females to look up to whereas I had people like Jean to aspire to. The younger ladies coming behind us, there are even more of them, they don’t have to be a pilot, or a flight attendant. They can be part of mechanics, the ground crew. It’s really neat because they truly have this as an option.”
And as captain Nash said to any young woman looking to make their way into the world of aviation, “Work very hard and don’t let anyone tell them they can’t do it.”
