Air Canada Honours Community Heroes With "Gift of Travel" Program
Air Canada is stepping up for the holidays.
Canada's largest airline on Tuesday launched Gift of Travel, an integrated initiative that celebrates the actions of community heroes making a memorable impact when helping their fellow Canadians during COVID-19, raising funds and Aeroplan points for charitable organizations in Canada, and offering customers aspiring to travel a new flexible travel pass product.
"Canadians from across the country have shown remarkable resilience, solidarity and generosity in the face of COVID-19 and we were inspired hearing stories of people who dedicated their time and energy to caring for others, making a memorable impact on other people's lives. We are proud to launch this campaign with our Gift of Travel video featuring heartwarming stories of community heroes and share the gift of travel through a message of hope and optimism from our employees as we all look forward to brighter days ahead," said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer at Air Canada.
"We are also proud to continue our long-standing effort through the Air Canada Foundation in supporting communities through its inaugural Gift of Travel auction and the annual Aeroplan Matching Campaign," she said.
The Gift of Travel campaign will also feature upcoming stories on Air Canada's social media platforms about the inspirational work Air Canada employees have undertaken to make a difference in their own communities.
Gift of Travel Auction
On December 1, the Air Canada Foundation will launch its first ever online Gift of Travel Auction, featuring an array of over a hundred unique aviation items including special travel-related experiences such as the opportunity to own pieces of aviation history, fly one an aircraft simulator, own a one-of-a-kind kids' ride-on airplane, enjoy a private dinner event with one of Air Canada's celebrated Canadian Chefs among several other memorable items and experiences.
100% of the proceeds from the Gift of Travel Auction will be distributed by the Air Canada Foundation to Canadian charitable organizations focused on the health and wellness of children and youth.
Matching Campaign Week
In addition to the Gift of Travel Auction, the annual Aeroplan Matching Campaign week supporting the Air Canada Foundation Hospital Transportation Program, returns this year. Through this campaign, Aeroplan members can give the gift of health by connecting sick children to the medical care they need away from home.
From December 7 to December 13, 2020, members who donate Aeroplan points to the Air Canada Foundation Hospital Transportation Program will double the impact of their contribution with all points donated to be matched, up to 500,000 points. For more information on the Air Canada Foundation Hospital Transportation Program and its impact, visit www.aircanada.com/foundation.
Gift of Travel Flight Pass
Air Canada's customers have shared their aspirations to travel, and the new Gift of Travel Flight Pass offers travel to one of six geographic zones anytime until April 2022 with the utmost flexibility. The Gift of Travel Flight Pass may also be purchased for gift-giving. Learn more here: https://www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home/book/special-offers/flight-pass/giftoftravel.html.
Air Canada's range of travel products, booking flexibility and the Air Canada CleanCare+ industry-leading, biosafety standards and preventative measures across all operations means customers can always book and travel Air Canada with confidence.
