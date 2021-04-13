Air Canada Gets $5.9 Billion Relief; Agents Will Not Have to Refund Commissions
Airlines & Airports Air Canada Jim Byers April 12, 2021
Air Canada is getting a $5.9 billion relief package from the federal government. And travel advisors won’t be forced to repay their commissions.
The federal government and Canada’s largest airline last night announced a long-awaited package to help Air Canada recover from the global pandemic. One surprising part of the deal was that Ottawa, meaning Canadian taxpayers, are taking a $500 million stake in the company.
For agents, however, the sweetest news was when Freeland announced that advisors won’t have to repay commissions from cancelled flights.
“Our messages have been heard," said a jubilant Wendy Paradis, President, ACTA. “We are very pleased that the government has heard our messages loud and clear about commission recalls, and that it has recognized the integral and important role that travel agents play in the industry.”
“We were also very pleased to learn in a conversation with the Ministry of Transport, that commissions will be protected on both flights and tour packages,” said Paradis.
“This support comes with strict conditions to protect Canadian travellers, Canadians’ tax dollars, and Air Canada’s workers,” Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a virtual press conference.
“The first condition is that regional communities must regain their connections to other parts of Canada no later than June 1. That includes the resumption of previously suspended service in Bathurst, N.B., Comox, Fredericton, Gander, Goose Bay, Kamloops, North Bay, Penticton, Prince Rupert, Saint John, Sandspit, Sydney and Yellowknife. For the airports where Air Canada had permanently cancelled service, the company will endeavour to reach agreements with other carriers to ensure Canadians can continue to have ready access to their preferred airports and to the flights they need. This includes Baie Comeau, Castlegar B.C., Gaspe, The Magdalen Islands, Mont Joli, Val d’Or and Wabush.
“Second, any customer of Air Canada who wants a refund for certain pandemic related cancellations, will receive one as soon as reasonably possible. The process for refunds will begin no later than April 30, 2021. Refunds will be available for travel purchased on or before March 22, 2020 for travel after Feb. 1, 2020 that was cancelled by either the passenger or the airline. Refunds will also be available for flights purchased after March 22, 2020 where the flight was subsequently cancelled by the airline.
“Significantly, travel agents who were paid a commission for booking airline tickets will not be asked to repay that commission.
“Third, Air Canada workers’ jobs, pensions and collective agreements will be protected. We also have a guarantee that there will be no further job losses. At the same time, dividends and buybacks will be restricted, and executive compensation will be capped.”
“This is a good and fair deal for Canada, and Canadians,” Freeland said. “The airline industry is a strategic sector that generates good jobs for middle class Canadians.”
The package comes in the form of $4 billion in repayable loans and an equity investment in the airline by the government of $500 million. Freeland said loans will have to be repaid by Air Canada over the next five to seven years.
As part of the deal, the federal government also will provide a separate, $1.4 billion loan to help repay for cancelled flights. Freeland said all Canadian airlines are eligible to receive a similar “voucher refund loan facility” to refund their customers.
In addition, Air Canada must facilitate its planned deal for 33 Airbus A220 aircraft and its order of 40 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, and must provide climate disclosures.
The requirement to buy Airbus aircraft is meant to help protect jobs at the Airbus plant in Quebec.
"Air Canada entered the pandemic more than a year ago with one of the global airline industry's strongest balance sheets relative to its size. We have since raised an additional $6.8 billion in liquidity from our own resources to sustain us through the pandemic, as air traffic ground to a virtual halt in Canada and internationally," said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada.
"The additional liquidity program we are announcing today achieves several aligned objectives as it provides a significant layer of insurance for Air Canada, it enables us to better resolve customer refunds of non-refundable tickets, maintain our workforce and re-enter regional markets. Most importantly, this program provides additional liquidity, if required, to rebuild our business to the benefit of all stakeholders and to remain a significant contributor to the Canadian economy through its recovery and for the long term."
Air Canada reported an operating loss of $3.78 billion in 2020.
Freeland said the Trudeau government is talking with other airlines and that talks with WestJet have been “constructive.”
WestJet last night put out a statement saying that it “continues to operate self-sufficiently with the exception of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS), which flows through directly to our employees. We have already communicated we will restore service to all 42 airports that we served pre-COVID and did so at our earliest opportunity. Since October 2020, WestJet’s refund policy has been industry-leading in Canada, and consistent with the U.S., UK and EU."
There was no news about Air Transat in last night’s press conference. A spokesman for Air Transat told Canadian Travel News last week that talks with Ottawa were in their "advance stages."
Sunwing previously was given a $375 million loan by the federal government.
