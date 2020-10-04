Last updated: 01:15 PM ET, Sun October 04 2020

Air Canada Enhances Aeroplan Ahead of November Relaunch

A new Aeroplan card
Ahead of the Aeroplan relaunch on November 8, Air Canada says they're making it easier than ever for Elite Status members and their travel companions to enjoy the comforts of their premium cabins

These updates include:

Simplified eUpgrade request process

Members no longer need to wait until their upgrade booking window opens. Beginning October 6, they can request their upgrade anytime prior to check-in at aircanada.com or with Air Canada Reservations, and when seats are available, it will clear automatically within their upgrade clearance window. If they prefer, members will still have the option to request upgrades at check-in on the day of departure.

Simplified eUpgrade Eligibility

Beginning now, all Air Canada fare options will be eligible for eUpgrades, with the exception of Economy Basic fares. Plus, members will be able to upgrade all Aeroplan flight rewards. "We’ve further simplified our eUpgrade requirements across our network, and in most cases reduced the credits and add-ons required for an upgrade."

eUpgrade Clearance for Companions

The transformed Aeroplan is built for families, with all-new features like Family Pooling Sharing and Status Pass. "We heard from many of our members about how important it is to be able to share the experience of Business Class with their companions. Beginning November 8, when seats are available, upgrade requests for companions traveling in the same reservation as an Elite Status member will clear with the priority of the member’s status – including at the airport.

"Lastly, it’s also worth pointing out that we have introduced a special offer for eUpgrades. For a limited time, members can enjoy an eUpgrade add-on waiver for upgrades from Premium Economy to Business Class on international flights operated by Air Canada. This applies for upgrade requests through March 31, 2021."

