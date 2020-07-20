Air Canada Beefs Up Menu With Famed Chef Jerome Ferrer
Jim Byers July 20, 2020
Canada's largest airline has another celebrity chef on board.
Air Canada announced today a new partnership with prestigious Montreal-based Chef Jerome Ferrer, who will design meals for the airline's Premium Economy and Economy Class customers on all flights departing Canada for Europe and Asia, as well as Australia and South America once these flights resume.
Chef Ferrer will join celebrated Canadian Chefs David Hawksworth, Antonio Park and Vikram Vij, whose meals will be offered once more on Air Canada flights beginning later this month as the airline begins to restore its award-winning onboard service program.
"It is an honour for us to partner with the internationally renowned and talented Chef Jerome Ferrer," said Andrew Yiu, Vice-President - Product at Air Canada. "Chef Ferrer is known for his sustainable, imaginative, global yet Canadian approach to food, and he becomes the fourth member of Air Canada's panel of distinguished Canadian culinary talent. We look forward to presenting his unique, innovative creations to customers travelling in Premium Economy and Economy Class on our international flights departing Canada. We are the first North American airline to partner with a celebrated chef to curate complimentary meals in Economy Class, affirming our ongoing commitment to customer service excellence and continuous investment in all of our products and services."
"This is a very exciting moment for me!" said Chef Ferrer. "As an international chef, it's a great privilege to become a culinary ambassador and share my cuisine with Air Canada's customers, but also to be part of their journey. I can't wait to share my savoir-faire, my creativity and transport you on my culinary odyssey. Who knows, we may have the opportunity to meet onboard somewhere around the world on Air Canada's wings."
As one of its initial responses to COVID-19, Air Canada in March suspended most of its onboard service.
Beginning late July, Air Canada will resume an enhanced meal service planned by its panel of celebrated Canadian chefs in Signature Class. For the first time, chef-designed meals by Chef Park will also be introduced in Business Class – North America:
- Chef David Hawksworth's Canadian-themed dishes will be showcased in Signature Class on flights to Europe and Israel, as well as to Australia when those flights resume.
- Chef Antonio Park's meals will be featured in Signature Class on flights to Asia and South America, once those flights resume, and in Signature Class and Business Class within North America
- Chef Jerome Ferrer's meals will be presented in Premium Economy and Economy Class on international flights departing Canada
- Chef Vikram Vij's creations will be featured on flights to India when those flights are able to resume.
Limited inflight food options in Economy Class onboard North American flights greater than two hours will be re-introduced on a pre-order basis.
All meals onboard Air Canada's flights will be presented in a custom paper box in accordance with current service protocols streamlining interactions. Air Canada is working closely with suppliers to ensure the most environmentally friendly packaging is used whenever possible. Customers will also be offered an expanded selection of alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks adapted by cabin and route.
Menu details for all cabins and flights will be made available at aircanada.com later in July and via the Air Canada App early August.
About Chef Jerome Ferrer
Jerome Ferrer immigrated to Canada in 2011. An accomplished executive chef, Ferrer is a member of the Academie Culinaire de France and holds the title of Maître Cuisinier de France. He is the culinary mastermind behind acclaimed restaurant Jerome Ferrer par Europea, one of Montreal's iconic and finest dining establishments and only one of two Les Grandes Tables du Monde listed restaurants in the city.
His avant-garde approach to fine cuisine, with its distinctive flair and playful spirit, has attracted celebrity diners from the four corners of the world.
