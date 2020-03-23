Last updated: 06:50 PM ET, Mon March 23 2020

Air Canada Announces Six Repatriation Flights

Airlines & Airports Air Canada Soheila Hakimi March 23, 2020

air canada
Air Canada Honours International Women’s Day With An All-Female Crew

Air Canada will be operating six special flights from Lima, Barcelona, and Quinto this week as part of its ongoing repatriation efforts.

"Several hundred Canadians trapped in Peru, Ecuador, and Spain since the imposition of restrictive travel measures by the authorities will finally be able to return home. Air Canada remains fully mobilized dealing with this global health crisis and we have committed to keeping operating internationally, transborder to the U.S. and across Canada to allow people to return to Canadian soil as quickly as possible and transport important shipments of goods, including emergency supplies. I thank all our employees for their ongoing commitment, particularly our crews which are directly working on these flights, to bring Canadians home safely," said Calin Rovinescu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada.

Coronavirus
coronavirus outbreak
COVID-19

COVID-19: What Are Your Employee/Employer Rights?

Air Canada ofrece cómodos vuelos de México a la provincia de Ontario. (Foto de Air Canada)
Peru

Air Canada is scheduled to operate 3 flights between Toronto and Lima. The first departure from Canada is scheduled for March 24 and will take back Peruvians who wish to return home. Two additional special flights from Lima to Toronto are currently scheduled for March 26 and 27. The flights will be operated by a wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft with 400 seats.

Ecuador

Flights from Quito to Toronto will begin March 25 on a wide-body Air Canada Rouge Boeing 767 with 281 seats.

Spain

On March 25, a flight will depart Barcelona for Montreal on a wide-body Boeing 787 Dreamliner with 297 seats.

Canadians abroad are encouraged to register with Global Affairs Canada to obtain a seat on one of these special flights. Travelers are also strongly encouraged to contact the local Canadian Embassy or sos@international.gc.ca if urgent assistance is required.

As of Sunday, March 22nd, 2020, Air Canada has brought 200,000 Canadians home including the two flights from Morocco that happened this past weekend, in just one week.

Currently, more than 1000 Air Canada repatriation flights are scheduled to take place between now and the end of the month all of which are in collaboration with the Canadian government’s efforts to repatriate Canadians. During this time, Air Canada will have completed 300 flights from international airports and more than 850 flights from U.S. airports.

