Air Canada Allows Free Streaming of Canadian Films
Airlines & Airports Air Canada June 23, 2020
Air Canada announced today it is kicking off summer by offering a broad selection of entertainment content free to Aeroplan members in Canada. The carrier is making over 200 titles, including films, shorts and other video from its Canadian partners, available for streaming at no charge until July 22.
“With summer’s arrival, together with respected Canadian cultural partners, we are making a selection of acclaimed entertainment available at home through streaming to all Aeroplan members based in Canada. Through the great content we have curated for our customers, we are bringing summer celebrations to Canadians,” said Andrew Shibata, Managing Director of Brand at Air Canada.
Until July 22, in an industry first, Aeroplan members based in Canada can stream at no cost over 200 titles, including classic films featuring the best of Canadian and cultural cinema, presented by Telefilm Canada. There is also a variety of content from Canadian cultural organizations, including among others the National Film Board of Canada, the imagineNATIVE film festival, Reel Asian film festival and Prends ça Court. In recognition of Pride Month, the carrier is also offering a wide variety of LGBTQ2+ content from OUTtv.
Membership in the Aeroplan program is free. To become a member please visit Aeroplan.com/enroll.
