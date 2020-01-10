Air Canada Adds Extra Bag Fees for Basic Economy on Atlantic Flights
It will now cost $140 (roundtrip) to check one bag when travelling in Basic Economy Class on Air Canada to destinations over the Atlantic and $200 for your second bag.
The airline has revised its checked baggage policy for customers who purchase a Basic Economy Class ticket as of January 7, 2020. Here's what the Air Canada website has to say:
When you purchase a Basic Economy fare for travel between Canada and destinations over the Atlantic, or between the United States and destinations over the Atlantic, checked baggage fees, per direction, will be as follows:
- 1st bag: $70 CAD/USD
- 2nd bag: $100 CAD/USD
