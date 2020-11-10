Aeroplan Unveils New Card with Perks: Including Buddy Pass
November 10, 2020
Air Canada said today that its transformed Aeroplan loyalty program is now live.
Existing Aeroplan accounts and membership numbers have automatically moved to the new program and Aeroplan miles are now "Aeroplan points," with prior balances honoured on a one-to-one basis.
Exciting welcome bonuses are also available for new Aeroplan credit card accounts from our card partners TD, American Express and CIBC. All current Aeroplan credit cardholders continue to earn points as normal, and they now have access to a range of new benefits.
Highlights of the transformed program include:
- All members maintain their existing Aeroplan numbers, and all Aeroplan points honoured on a one-to-one basis
- For Aeroplan credit cards issued by TD, American Express and CIBC, new cardholders will earn a buy-one-get-one Buddy Pass to fly someone along – only paying the taxes and third-party charges on the second ticket; this offer is the first of its kind in Canada
- No blackout dates as every seat for sale on every Air Canada flight will be available for flight rewards with Aeroplan points
- Travel more and travel better with no cash surcharges and Points + Cash options on all Air Canada itineraries
- The first loyalty program in Canada purpose-built for families, now offering points and benefits sharing
Aeroplan Members can take advantage of valuable welcome bonus offers from TD, American Express and CIBC. Plus, on eligible cards, members earn a Buddy Pass for a buy-one-get-one ticket anywhere Air Canada flies in North America – including Mexico and Hawaii. After first buying an economy class ticket, on the second they pay only the government taxes and third-party charges.
Learn more about Air Canada travel benefits for Aeroplan credit card holders, visit: aircanada.com/cards.
For more information on the new features, or to enroll in the program, visit: www.aircanada.com/aeroplan.
