Aeroplan Adds Etihad Airways

Airlines & Airports Air Canada Marsha Mowers June 04, 2020

Aeroplan has added Etihad Airways to their roster of airline partners.

Starting June 3, Aeroplan Members can accumulate and redeem Aeroplan Miles for travel with Etihad Airways, bringing the total number of Aeroplan airline partners to 35.

Established in 2003, Etihad Airways is the National Airline of the United Arab Emirates based in the UAE's capital, Abu Dhabi., Etihad presently offers flights to 76 destinations around the world, with many service resumptions coming soon.

In terms of Aeroplan Flight Rewards on Etihad flights, note the following:

- Etihad flights will be subject to our Fixed Mileage Flight Reward chart, available here.

- Members will be able to book Etihad flights online at aeroplan.com, as well as via our Contact Centre.

- Etihad flights can be combined with flights operated by Air Canada and our other international partners.

- Fuel surcharges will not apply on Etihad operated flights.

