A New Canada VP for Air France KLM, and Great Opportunities For French Tourism
Jim Byers July 09, 2020
Air France KLM is stepping up its Canadian flights in a big way, and France is welcoming Canadian visitors with open arms.
The two airlines and Atout France held a virtual press briefing on Wednesday to talk about the stability of the Air France KLM during turbulent times in the industry. They also introduced Catherine Guillemart-Dias as Vice President and General Manager Air France KLM Canada, a job she will assume on Aug. 1. Guillemart-Dias replaces Vincent Etchebehere, General Manager Air France KLM Canada, who is moving to Paris tomorrow (July 10) to take on the role of Head of Sustainability and New Mobilities, Air France
Etchebehere said Air France KLM continued their flights between Europe and Canada all through the COVID-19 crisis. It’s important for customers to know the airline group has received substantial support from the French and Dutch governments and that there is plenty of stability in the Air France/KLM group, he said.
Air France will have 10 weekly flights between Montreal and Paris starting this week, as well as three weekly flights between Toronto and Paris. KLM is back to flying daily between Toronto and Amsterdam and three times a week between Vancouver and Amsterdam. KLM flights between Calgary and Amsterdam are set for two a week as of today and will increase to three a week beginning Aug. 4, and they’ll fly between Montreal and Amsterdam twice a week starting July 16.
That’s a total of 28 flights a week, or 37% of the 75 weekly flights originally scheduled.
“Because we continued to fly between March and late June, we made it possible for businesses to continue to move cargo, and for travellers who met their country’s health and documentation requirements, we provided them with options to return home, attend to family emergencies, or even fulfill their professional or humanitarian duties,” said Etchebehere. “With the European Union recently lifting some restrictions, the addition of new flights means more opportunities for Canadians to safely travel to France, the Netherlands and many other European countries.”
Melanie Paul-Hus, Director of Canada for Atout France, said one of the most popular countries in the world for tourism is ready to welcome Canadians and other travellers.
“Canadians can start planning their French vacation,” and the people of France are “waiting with open arms,” she said.
Paul-Hus said there could be some travel agent fams later in the summer or early in the fall, and that a “major campaign” is on the way for Atout France.
France is a massive country with a huge variety of attractions, including beautiful nature areas and mountains that are perfect for visitors in this age of social distancing.
On a personal note, Etchebehere said he “fell in love” with the Canadian Air France/KLM team during his stint at their Montreal office.
“I’ve never seen this level of commitment and caring,” he said. “The team is absolutely fantastic.”
The Canadian market is “full of opportunities, even after COVID,” he said.
There are, of course, strict new health and safety protocols on board Air France KLM planes.
That includes deep cleaning of the aircraft, including all contact surfaces – tray table, seat, armrests, screen, remote control, window, overhead compartments, washrooms; social distancing signs and markers; protective screens at service counters; contactless temperature measurement; back-to-front boarding; health material on board; adaptation of in-flight service to limit interaction between passengers and crew. Cabins are equipped with HEPA filters that capture 99.99% of viruses and bacteria, and they are also sprayed with an approved virucidal product.
Masks are mandatory in airports and on the group’s flights. ‘Surgical’ masks are now required on Air France flights (May 31st decree). KLM passengers have the option of flying with a universal mask. It is recommended that passengers have at least 3 masks in their carry-on for transatlantic flights, one hand disinfectant gel (under 100 ml), and single-use tissues.
Etchebehere said Air France KLM is committed to reducing waste and CO2 emissions, with a stated goal of cutting waste by 50% by the year 2030 and reducing CO2 emissions by 50% by the same year, as compared to 2005.
Officials noted that it’s tricky to promote tourism to Europe given that the Canadian border is closed until at least July 21 and that quarantine rules for incoming Europeans are in place until Aug. 31. But they’re confident in the future.
“Our eyes are turned to the recovery,” said Paul-Hus.
Paul-Hus said Atout France isn’t part of the #timetotravel group that’s pushing for more open borders in Canada.
“We do need a strong message about the importance of the tourism industry,” but Atout France is leaving it to the Canadian and French governments to figure out a way forward, she said.
