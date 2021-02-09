1,500 Job Cuts at Air Canada as Routes Slashed and Airport Stations Closed
Jim Byers February 09, 2021
The continuing COVID-19 pandemic has forced Air Canada to temporarily lay off another 1,500 workers and suspend service on 17 routes. They're also closing a number of airport stations in the U.S. and around the world, including LaGuardia in New York City.
"We are further reducing our transborder and international commercial schedule as a result of COVID-19.," an Air Canada spokesman said in an email. "As of February 18, Air Canada will temporarily suspend until at least April 30 service on 17 routes."
"Regrettably, due to the schedule changes, the airline will also temporarily reduce its unionized workforce by 1,500 people and by an as-yet-undetermined number of management positions. Affected customers with bookings will be contacted with options, including alternate routings."
Some members of management also could be placed on leave, a spokesman said.
Officials also said a number of airport stations will be closed in the U.S. (Boston, New York LaGuardia, Denver, Seattle, Fort Myers and Washington-Reagan) and also overseas (Bogota, Dublin, Sao Paulo, Tokyo-Narita and Tel Aviv). Cargo operations will remain at the international airports with station closures, AC said.
Impacted Routes
U.S. routes suspended (last operating date from Canada)
Toronto to: Fort Myers (Feb. 14), Boston (Feb. 16), Washington-Reagan (Feb. 17), Denver (Feb. 17) and LaGuardia (Feb. 17)
Montreal to: Boston (Feb. 17), LaGuardia (Feb. 17)
Vancouver to: Seattle (Feb 16)
International routes suspended (last operating date from Canada)
Toronto to: Bogotá (Feb. 16), Dublin (Feb. 12), Dubai (start-up postponed), São Paulo (Feb. 16), Hong Kong (start-up postponed), Tel Aviv (continued suspension).
Montreal to: Bogotá (Feb. 13)
Vancouver to: London (Feb. 14), Narita (Feb. 15)
